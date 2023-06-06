Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.