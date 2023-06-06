Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 476,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

