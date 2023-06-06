Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Reduced by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after purchasing an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,280,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.54. 212,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

