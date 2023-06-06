Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

