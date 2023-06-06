Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.