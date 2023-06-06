Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8,723.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 261,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 201,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,091. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

