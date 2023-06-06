Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 6.70% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPAX remained flat at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $22.31.
Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Profile
