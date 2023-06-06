Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) by 933.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,900 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 20.9% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

