Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

NYSE:MCD traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.49. The stock had a trading volume of 619,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,083. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.32 and a 200 day moving average of $275.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

