Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,601 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.12. 372,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,397. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

