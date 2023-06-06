Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock worth $455,611. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

MUSA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $286.12. 23,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.25 and a 200-day moving average of $271.43. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

