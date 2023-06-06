Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.00 million-$874.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.30 million. Samsara also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Trading Up 11.9 %

IOT stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,084,451.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 893,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,084,451.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,221,120 shares of company stock valued at $100,069,569. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.