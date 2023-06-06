Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.41-$7.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.89-$1.90 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $6,783,612. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Salesforce by 79,500.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

