RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $225.20

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.82), with a volume of 716901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.20 ($2.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £893.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,169.07). 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

