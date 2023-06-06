RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $225.20

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 227 ($2.82), with a volume of 716901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.20 ($2.85).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The company has a market cap of £893.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,437.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
