Roundview Capital LLC Sells 41,247 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 112,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 208,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

