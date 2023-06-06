Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,548. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.