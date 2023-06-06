Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
TXN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,548. The stock has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.
Texas Instruments Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
