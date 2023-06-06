Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

