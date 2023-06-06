Roundview Capital LLC Has $9.04 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.