Roundview Capital LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.10. 3,581,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

