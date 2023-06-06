Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 4,321,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327,854. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

