Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS remained flat at $28.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,637. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

