Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.3%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 602,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,499,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,420 shares of company stock worth $990,406. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

