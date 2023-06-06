Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.73. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,692,989 shares trading hands.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $811,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,673 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $112,994.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 418,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 over the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

