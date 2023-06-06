Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $9.03

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $8.73. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 1,692,989 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.
Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.