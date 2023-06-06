Robert W. Baird Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $900.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $794.21.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $802.30 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.