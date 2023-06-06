Ripio Credit Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,907.58 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $882,069.72 and $10,907.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.00 or 1.00030932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

