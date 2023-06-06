Rinkey Investments Takes $529,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 5,742,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,969,229. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

