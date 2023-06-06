Rinkey Investments Grows Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Rinkey Investments increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rinkey Investments owned 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

