Rinkey Investments Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 743,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

