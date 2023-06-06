RichQUACK.com Trading Down 7.3% This Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $747,671.76 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com was first traded on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $724,915.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

