Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Shares Gap Up to $10.37

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.37, but opened at $10.64. Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 24,466 shares traded.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $349,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

