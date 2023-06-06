Reviewing Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) and Its Peers

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 691 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Risk and Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Spade Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.32 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.34 billion $28.55 million 7.06

Black Spade Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

