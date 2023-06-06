ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RMD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock opened at $222.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.01. ResMed has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,666,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,032 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

