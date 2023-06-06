ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $6,079.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00339957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000481 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.