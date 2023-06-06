Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Bryon C. Salazar Sells 492 Shares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $25,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 8,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $60.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $379.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

