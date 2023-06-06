Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MetLife (MET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MetLife (NYSE: MET):

5/26/2023 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00.

5/26/2023 – MetLife had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00.

5/24/2023 – MetLife was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/18/2023 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. 4,234,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,436. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

