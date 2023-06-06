Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

