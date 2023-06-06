RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 117,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.