RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 3.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 1,912,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.