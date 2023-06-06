RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 3.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 1,912,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

