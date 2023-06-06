RBO & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RBO & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up 2.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,463,000 after purchasing an additional 62,568 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Stock Performance

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,731. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $234.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

