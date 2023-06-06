Raymond James Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:S opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.