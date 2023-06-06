Raymond J. Pittman Sells 299,910 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. 4,709,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. The company has a market cap of $837.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matterport by 460.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matterport by 498.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

