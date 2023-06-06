Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 6,753 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. The stock had a trading volume of 364,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,728. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

