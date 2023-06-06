Raub Brock Capital Management LP Invests $205,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

