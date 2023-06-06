Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,980 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 3.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 1,535,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

