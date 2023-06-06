Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 2,500 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.