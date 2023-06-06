Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys 1,330 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. 10,599,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,027,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

