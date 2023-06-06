QVIDTVM Management LLC Grows Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,550 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 4.0% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Farfetch worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,889,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 1,633,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 7,151,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479,096. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.95.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

