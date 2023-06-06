QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

