Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $260.74 million and approximately $23.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00009240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,880.24 or 0.06975695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00037890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,687,218 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

