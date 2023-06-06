Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 712,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,046,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Qifu Technology’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 234.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth $134,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qifu Technology

(Get Rating)

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.